Gordon B. Schnupp
Gordon B. Schnupp

Aliquippa

Gordon B. Schnupp, age 78, of Aliquippa, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Beloved husband of Grace Salvati Schnupp, and son of the late Raymond and Eleanor Schnupp.

Gordon was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church in Aliquippa. He was a true animal lover. He rescued many dogs and especially enjoyed rescuing senior dogs, hoping to add quality to their remaining days.

Gordon's family would like to extend a special thank you to our wonderful friend, Ron Sullivan, and our neighbors who have been so kind and supportive. Timmy, our dog, was Gordon's constant companion and gave him so much love and comfort. Thank you to the staff of Life Beaver for their compassionate care.

Professional Services Trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
