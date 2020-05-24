|
|
Grace Garver Rader
Edgeworth
Grace Garver Rader, died peacefully in her home on April 24, 2020, at the age of 100.
She was born May 3, 1919, in Pittsburgh Pa., to the late Norman E. and Dorothy Garver, and was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Charles M. "Chuck" Rader and one sister.
She is survived by three children, Brian (Alice) Rader of Cutler Bay, Fla.; Craig (Melody) Rader of Dover, Ohio; and Evelyn Grace Rader of Leetsdale, Pa. Surviving also are three grandchildren, Craig W. Rader of Ambridge, Pa.; Chris (Lauren) Rader of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Scott Rader, of Columbus, Ohio and three great grandchildren, Garrett, Kyle and Graham. Grace was aunt to four nephews and three nieces, one of whom, Shirley Smith, held a special place in her heart.
Grace attended Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh. After graduating in 1941 she held positions with the WPA and Turtle Creek High School in Turtle Creek, Pa., where she taught Vocational Home Economics. Grace had met Chuck while both were at Carnegie Tech and they married on June 18, 1943. During the next 10 years, while starting a family, the couple ably coped with a dozen relocations during 2 wars. In 1953 they built a house in Edgeworth, Pa., where she and Chuck raised their family and she lived until her death 67 years later.
Grace and Chuck traveled extensively to numerous destinations scattered across six continents. Visiting so much of the world, facing such a wide range of life experiences and witnessing some of history's most important events coupled with Grace's extraordinary memory made her a treasure trove of knowledge. She thoroughly enjoyed relating stories about places she had been, people she met, life growing up in Pittsburgh, the Great Depression, wars and their aftermath, and travels with Chuck. Thankfully, until the end of her life, Grace's mind and memory were as sharp as they had ever been.
Her family extends a special thanks to Beth Adams and Colleen Kelley Whalen. With their help, Grace was able to live out her life as she wished, independently and in her own home.
A Memorial Service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sewickley, Pa., will be held at a future time.
In lieu of flowers or for those friends wishing to make a donation in Grace's name, contributions may be made to Allegheny Land Trust, 416 Thorn St., Sewickley, PA 15143 or Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary, 2506 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143.
To read Grace's complete obituary, visit the website of Richard D. Cole Funeral Home, Sewickley, Pa.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020