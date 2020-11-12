Grace M. GreeneLeetsdaleGrace M. Greene, 95, of Leetsdale, died peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at home.Born May 17, 1925, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Lillian Frazier Short. She was retired from the State Corrections of Pittsburgh and was a member of Triumph Baptist Church, Sewickley.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Greene; two sons, Bruce Gregory Greene and Benjamin F. Greene Jr.; a son-in-law, Ken Gamble and several brothers and sisters.Surviving are one son, Timothy H. Greene, Pittsburgh; four daughters and a son-in-law, Sheila Gamble, Saginaw, Mich., Angela and Robert Cox, Detroit, Mich., Peg Krainc, Leetsdale and Pamela Greene, Ambridge and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Friends will be received on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev Lance Whitlock officiating.Interment will follow at Sewickley Cemetery.In accordance with the CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing are required.