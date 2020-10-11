Gregg Becker
Moon Township
On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Gregg Robert Becker, loving husband, father and friend passed away at the age of 58.
Gregg was born on July 6, 1962, in Leetsdale, Pa. a son of Rich and Lois (Mercer) Becker. He attended Quaker Valley High School then sought training and employment in the HVAC industry. In 1983 he relocated to the Chicago suburbs where he eventually met his wife, Kristi. Together they settled in Romeoville, Ill. in 1994. There they raised two daughters, Julian and Megan, and two sons, Lucas and Cale. In 2018, they relocated to Moon Township, Pa. to be near his family.
Gregg could fix anything, household, small engine or automotive. Many times, he would say Kristi only married him for his technical abilities. But he also enjoyed teaching his kids (and wife) how to problem solve and complete home projects and repairs. He much preferred the supervisory role. Gregg was an avid music lover and loved to sing. He would tell that he prayed to the Gods of Cool Cars and Classic Vinyl. He spent years singing with The New Fun Band in the Chicago suburbs. During their time in Romeoville, Gregg was involved with Cub Scouts, especially the Pinewood Derby. Becker cars were kind of slow, but looked really good! He coached baseball and flag football for Lucas and Cale. Later he indulged his love of classic cars and spent his summer evenings and weekends at local cruise nights and car shows. Gregg believed in living a kind life and everyone was a friend.
Gregg is survived by his wife, Kristi (Vandermyde); children, Julian, Megan, Lucas and Cale; granddaughter, Jordyn; mother, Lois Becker (formerly of Leetsdale, Pa.); sister, Vonne (James) Jensen; nieces, Carrie Jensen, Kelly (Jensen) Buttermore and nephew, Jim Jensen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Becker.
There was no public visitation.
Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
