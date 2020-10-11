1/1
GREGG BECKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGG's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregg Becker

Moon Township

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Gregg Robert Becker, loving husband, father and friend passed away at the age of 58.

Gregg was born on July 6, 1962, in Leetsdale, Pa. a son of Rich and Lois (Mercer) Becker. He attended Quaker Valley High School then sought training and employment in the HVAC industry. In 1983 he relocated to the Chicago suburbs where he eventually met his wife, Kristi. Together they settled in Romeoville, Ill. in 1994. There they raised two daughters, Julian and Megan, and two sons, Lucas and Cale. In 2018, they relocated to Moon Township, Pa. to be near his family.

Gregg could fix anything, household, small engine or automotive. Many times, he would say Kristi only married him for his technical abilities. But he also enjoyed teaching his kids (and wife) how to problem solve and complete home projects and repairs. He much preferred the supervisory role. Gregg was an avid music lover and loved to sing. He would tell that he prayed to the Gods of Cool Cars and Classic Vinyl. He spent years singing with The New Fun Band in the Chicago suburbs. During their time in Romeoville, Gregg was involved with Cub Scouts, especially the Pinewood Derby. Becker cars were kind of slow, but looked really good! He coached baseball and flag football for Lucas and Cale. Later he indulged his love of classic cars and spent his summer evenings and weekends at local cruise nights and car shows. Gregg believed in living a kind life and everyone was a friend.

Gregg is survived by his wife, Kristi (Vandermyde); children, Julian, Megan, Lucas and Cale; granddaughter, Jordyn; mother, Lois Becker (formerly of Leetsdale, Pa.); sister, Vonne (James) Jensen; nieces, Carrie Jensen, Kelly (Jensen) Buttermore and nephew, Jim Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Becker.

There was no public visitation.

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved