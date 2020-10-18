Gregory Alan Fosnaught
Center Township
Gregory Alan Fosnaught, 55, of Center Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home.
Greg was the son of the late Mary Carol Hoschar and the late Henry Harrison Fosnaught of Darlington. Greg was a former inspector for Koppel Steel Corporation in Koppel and Ambridge. Greg enjoyed riding motorcycles, classic cars and trucks, and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry and Tim Fosnaught; his sister, Maryle Hall; and his unborn grandson, Noah.
Greg will be sadly missed by his wife of 32 years, Laura (Ciotti) Fosnaught; daughters, Meagen and Molly (Rob); and most of all his beloved grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie (Joey), Carmine, and Carlena; his brother, Jeff (Darcell); sister-in-law, Cindy Fosnaught; brother-in-law, John Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services were private per family wishes.
