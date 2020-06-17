Gregory Darst Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory

Darst Sr.

Hopewell Township

Gregory Darst, Sr., 53, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver, following a lengthy illness.

Born November 29, 1966, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Helen (Cherry) Sosebee of Hopewell Twp., and Ronald (Joann) Darst, Lancaster, Ohio.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Delinda Darst and Shawn Robertson; a son, Gregory Darst, Jr. and Desi; two grandsons, SJ Robertson, and GG; a brother, Jesse (Lisa) Lokomski; a sister, Michelle Sosebee; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald MacNeil officiating.

Private interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved