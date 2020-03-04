|
|
Gregory George Merulli
Center Township
Gregory George Merulli, age 46, of Center Township, passed away peacefully at Allegheny General Hospital, March 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Home is where the family is.
Born February 11, 1974, he is the son of Suzanne (Cochran) Merulli and the late George J. Merulli, Jr.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, he leaves behind his loving, devoted wife, Veronica (Turkovich) Merulli; his two children, Nolan and Gianna; and his faithful dog, Millie, whom he loved deeply. His family and his dog were his pride and joy.
He also leaves behind his loving sister, Wendy and her husband Dr. Mark Stabile, Jr.; his father-in-law, John J. Turkovich; his brother-in-law, J.B. (Aimee) Turkovich; his sister-in-law, Kristen (Chad) Mancini; and nieces and nephews, Miranda, Corin, Madison, Marlee, and Maxwell.
He was deeply loved by his aunt and uncles, Mia and Marty Morrison, Patti Murray, Titi and Chandler Russell, and Dave and Teri Merulli, and his cousins, Scott (Marci) Morrison, Amy Morrison, John (Sarah) Merulli, and Justin Merulli.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Sally Turkovich.
In May Greg would have celebrated his 20 year anniversary with Verizon Communications, where he worked as a Systems Technician. He loved to learn and took full advantage of the many paid courses pertaining to his job. He made lasting friendships throughout his career which made his work life enjoyable.
Greg had a passion for aviation. He loved to travel taking his family to different beach vacations. His favorite trips were traveling to watch his son Nolan play hockey; a sport they both equally loved and were passionate about. He shared a special bond with his daughter, Gianna, "Daddy's girl." They never missed their daily hugs and saying, "I love you." Some of their most cherished memories were father-daughter dances and talking about history, coins, and fishing.
Greg was loved and supported by his entire loving family, friends, and co-workers.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, where a service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Township.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.
A parish vigil service will be held Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in the funeral home.
Greg was loved immensely and fought hard in his battle. His family and friends will all miss him very much and remember his gentle nature, courage and strength.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020