1/1
GREGORY JOHN WELCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory John Welch

Formerly of

Center Township

Gregory John Welch, 54, of Coatesville, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville.

The son of Robert Daniel and Mary Meany Welch, he was born in Rochester, Pa. on August 31, 1965. Greg graduated from Center Twp. High School in Monaca, Pa. in 1982. He then graduated from Gannon University in Erie, Pa., where he remained a resident. He was employed at Lowe's Hardware Store, Inc. in a management position until 2011, when he moved to Coatesville to serve in his present position as Director of Resident Services at Freedom Village Brandywine.

Greg is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Welch of Toano, Va.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and B. Yvonne Welch, of Williamsburg, Va.; a niece, Megan Ann Welch; a nephew, Matthew Ryan Welch and a special friend, William Lloyd.

Interment will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr., Williamsburg, VA on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved