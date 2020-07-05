Gregory John Welch
Formerly of
Center Township
Gregory John Welch, 54, of Coatesville, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville.
The son of Robert Daniel and Mary Meany Welch, he was born in Rochester, Pa. on August 31, 1965. Greg graduated from Center Twp. High School in Monaca, Pa. in 1982. He then graduated from Gannon University in Erie, Pa., where he remained a resident. He was employed at Lowe's Hardware Store, Inc. in a management position until 2011, when he moved to Coatesville to serve in his present position as Director of Resident Services at Freedom Village Brandywine.
Greg is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Welch of Toano, Va.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and B. Yvonne Welch, of Williamsburg, Va.; a niece, Megan Ann Welch; a nephew, Matthew Ryan Welch and a special friend, William Lloyd.
Interment will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr., Williamsburg, VA on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.