Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
Gregory P. Augustine Jr. Obituary
Gregory P.

Augustine Jr.

Ambridge

Gregory P. Augustine Jr., 35, of Ambridge, passed away on March 22, 2020, at UPMC Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was the son of the late Gregory P. Augustine Sr. and Eleanor Gaye Augustine.

He is survived by his fiancée, Kimberly Erfley; children, Jordan Erfley and Heather Augustine; siblings, Timothy, Jennifer, and Mary Augustine; many uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). During the current COVID-19 Virus, there will be a limit of 10 individuals at a time permitted to be inside the funeral home during calling hours. Thank you for your understanding.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 25, 2020
