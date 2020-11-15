1/1
Gregory Stephen Puhalla
{ "" }
Gregory

Stephen Puhalla

Mars

Gregory Stephen Puhalla, 69, of Mars, Pa., died peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after a courageous 10-year battle with ALS.

Born March 15, 1951, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was a son of Frank Puhalla and the late Eloise Puhalla. Greg graduated from Beaver Area High School in 1969 and then received his Bachelor's Degree from The Pennsylvania State University in 1973, where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. Greg had a distinguished, 42-year career with IBM, excelling in sales and marketing positions throughout the United States.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of his favorite teams, Penn State and the Black and Gold of all teams Pittsburgh. Greg was an active and dedicated member of St. Kilian Parish. He loved Motown music, dancing, photography, spending time with family and he especially cherished his role as Grandpa. Greg was known as a loyal friend, a hard-worker and a generous, humble man.

In addition to his father, Frank, Greg will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 45 years, Linda, and sons, Geof (Kim) and Brad Puhalla. Greg was a loving grandfather to Colin, Camryn and Caitlyn Puhalla. He is also survived by his brother, Rick (Cheryl) Puhalla; father and mother in-law, Wayne and Adrienne Pixler; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Zelenak and Cheryl (Tim) McCauley, along with five loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass to celebrate the Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Kilian Parish, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., Pa. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
