Greyson James Gilligan

Brighton Township

Greyson James Gilligan, nine day old infant son of Cullen J. Gilligan and Brooke Lipiello of Beaver Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2020, at Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born June 6, 2020, in Brighton Twp.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Ryleigh and Adalynn Gilligan, at home; maternal grandmother, Tracy Yanssen; paternal grandfather, Chuck Chambers; paternal grandmother, Shannon Gilligan; two aunts, Candice (Douglas Medlen) Robinson and Samantha (Brandon Rue) Lipiello, and two uncles, Hunter and Kaden Ashmore, all of Beaver Falls.

Our sweet baby Greyson, you are so loved; and so missed and your tiny footprints will be forever in our hearts. Please watch over mommy, daddy and your sisters. Until we meet again… we love you so much Baby G.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines of wearing face mask during visitation.

Cremation will take place after the service.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
