1/1
Gudrun Madder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gudrun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gudrun Madder

Beaver

Gudrun Madder, 83, of Beaver, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, to be with the great love of her life, Harold.

Born on March 14, 1937, in Bad Kissingen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Herta Hart. Gudrun was a kind and giving spirit who loved a good laugh. A very devoted mother and Oma, she will be greatly missed for her year round Christmas cookies, and the love she had for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Madder Jr., and her older sister, Winifred Hart.

She is survived by her daughters, Herta Madder of White Twp., and Corena Herdman of Spain; one son and daughter-in-law , James O. and Emily Madder, Erie, Pa.; a brother, Wolfgang Hart of Germany; three grandchildren, Penry Herdman, and Riley and Molly Madder; and her grand dog, Otis.

As per Gudrun's wishes, all services were private.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.

Herta would like to extend an invitation to all of her friends and family to join her and her family for fellowship at her home on Friday evening.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved