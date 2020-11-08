Gudrun Madder
Beaver
Gudrun Madder, 83, of Beaver, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, to be with the great love of her life, Harold.
Born on March 14, 1937, in Bad Kissingen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Herta Hart. Gudrun was a kind and giving spirit who loved a good laugh. A very devoted mother and Oma, she will be greatly missed for her year round Christmas cookies, and the love she had for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Madder Jr., and her older sister, Winifred Hart.
She is survived by her daughters, Herta Madder of White Twp., and Corena Herdman of Spain; one son and daughter-in-law , James O. and Emily Madder, Erie, Pa.; a brother, Wolfgang Hart of Germany; three grandchildren, Penry Herdman, and Riley and Molly Madder; and her grand dog, Otis.
As per Gudrun's wishes, all services were private.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
.
Herta would like to extend an invitation to all of her friends and family to join her and her family for fellowship at her home on Friday evening.