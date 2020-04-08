Home

Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Guliano J. D'Achille

Patterson Township

Guliano J. D'Achille, 88, of Patterson Township, beloved father and grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday April 6, 2020.

Born on June 15, 1931, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of the late Violante and Rose Anthony D'Achille. He was married to the late Dorothy L. Davis on October 31, 1959. He attended Beaver Falls High School and was a retired steelworker with 35 years of service at the Babcock and Wilcox Company. He was an avid outdoorsman and photographer. He was a great storyteller. He loved making his family and friends break out in laughter by telling his life stories. He had been a member of the former St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Sons of Italy and the West Mayfield Vets Club.

He will be greatly missed by his family, daughter, Julie Ann and son-in-law, John Kochanowski, Potter Township; daughter, Mary Louise and son-in-law, Mark Merriman, Chippewa; son, Joseph D'Achille, Tionesta, Pa.; beloved grandfather to Steven and Amy Kochanowski, Michelle Adams, Macie and Melanie Merriman. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Lorenzo and Rose D'Achille, North Sewickley Township; three in-laws and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank Kindred Care Hospice.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be a private visitation for immediate family only. He will be buried privately at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA. Online condolence may be shared at: www.hillandkunselman.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
