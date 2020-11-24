1/
H. Mary (Mujwit) Reeder

Beaver Falls

H. Mary (Mujwit) Reeder, 94, of Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Rochester Manor Villa.

She was born June 17, 1926, in New Brighton, a daughter of the late Alexander and Valeria (Wirchanowicz) Mujwit. On November 6, 1954, she married Harry E. Reeder who preceded her in death on July 21, 2009.

Mary graduated from New Brighton High School in 1944 and the Providence Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She worked Providence Hospital in the Operating Room after she graduated, and finished her career working at the Beaver Valley Medical Center in the Emergency Room until her retirement in 1988.

Mary was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Beaver Falls. Mary and Harry enjoyed traveling on bus trips and an occasional cruise with friends. Family was very important to her. The Mujwit Reunion at Brady's Run Park was a celebration she looked forward to and enjoyed. She enjoyed preparing and celebrating family holiday meals at her home in Beaver Falls. Most recently, Mary enjoyed going out to dinner with family members.

Mary was the last of many children in her family. She was preceded in death by brothers, Alexander, Joseph, Edward, Theodore, John and Robert Mujwit and sisters, Stella Mujwit, Genevieve Kremienski, Wanda Narkiewicz, Helen Narkiewicz and Sophie Mujwit.

Mary is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Evelyn) Reeder, Bellefonte, Pa.; Janice Reeder Moore, Beaver, Pa.; and David (Candy) Reeder, Athens, Pa.; two grandsons, Gregory (Kira) Reeder of Bellefonte, and Daniel Reeder, Winter Garden, Fla.; and three great-grandchildren, Geneva, Nora and Vincent Reeder, all of Bellefonte. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Mujwit, Beaver Falls, along with many nieces, nephews and their families.

Due to Covid 19, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 116 Thorndale Dr., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
