1/1
HAELEY LAUREN DRAKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAELEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haeley Lauren Drake

Raccoon Township

Haeley Lauren Drake, age 31, of Raccoon Township went home to be with the Lord on August, 14, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Edward L. Drake and Cynthia L. Drake of Raccoon Township; son, Jayden; sister and brother-in-law, Tara and Alan Hartle of Valencia, Pa.; nephews, Connor, Paxton, and Kaleb Hartle; niece, Payton Hartle and closest friends, Carol and Jeff Kostka of Lake City, Fla. and Emily Lawson of Washington County, Pa.

A private memorial service conducted by Rev. Richard Herbster will be held at Mt. Pleasant Church, Raccoon Township.

Haeley was a beautiful young woman with a kind and giving heart. She showed compassion for others with a gentle and loving soul. She had the gift of a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She also had a love for theater. Haeley will be forever remembered and cherished as a precious child of God.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved