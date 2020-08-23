Haeley Lauren Drake



Raccoon Township



Haeley Lauren Drake, age 31, of Raccoon Township went home to be with the Lord on August, 14, 2020.



She is survived by her parents, Edward L. Drake and Cynthia L. Drake of Raccoon Township; son, Jayden; sister and brother-in-law, Tara and Alan Hartle of Valencia, Pa.; nephews, Connor, Paxton, and Kaleb Hartle; niece, Payton Hartle and closest friends, Carol and Jeff Kostka of Lake City, Fla. and Emily Lawson of Washington County, Pa.



A private memorial service conducted by Rev. Richard Herbster will be held at Mt. Pleasant Church, Raccoon Township.



Haeley was a beautiful young woman with a kind and giving heart. She showed compassion for others with a gentle and loving soul. She had the gift of a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She also had a love for theater. Haeley will be forever remembered and cherished as a precious child of God.



