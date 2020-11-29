1/1
Harold F. Masters
Harold F.

Masters

Monaca

Harold F. Masters, 77, of Monaca, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born in Bridgewater, he was the son of the late Donald and Agnes Masters. Following graduation from Beaver High School, Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was employed with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired as an operator at the Montgomery Locks and Dam located on the Ohio River.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carol (Bechtel) Masters; his children, Amy Buchanan, and Kristina Masters, and a stepson, Ronald Tempest. Also survived by five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Masters; a sister, Sylvia Haidet; and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stillborn infant daughter, Marlisa Marie Masters, and a brother, Donald Masters, Jr.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. Inurnment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com.







Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
