Harold F. Masters, 77, of Monaca, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born in Bridgewater, he was the son of the late Donald and Agnes Masters. Following graduation from Beaver High School, Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was employed with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired as an operator at the Montgomery Locks and Dam located on the Ohio River.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carol (Bechtel) Masters; his children, Amy Buchanan, and Kristina Masters, and a stepson, Ronald Tempest. Also survived by five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Masters; a sister, Sylvia Haidet; and two nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stillborn infant daughter, Marlisa Marie Masters, and a brother, Donald Masters, Jr.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. Inurnment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.
