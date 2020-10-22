Harold Wayne Buchanan
Raccoon Township
Harold Wayne Buchanan, 94, of Raccoon Twp., formerly of Brookville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born on April 20, 1926 in Churdan, Iowa. He was the son of late Isaah West and Bertie Alice (Garner) Buchanan. Harold was a U.S. Army Veteran, who proudly served his country during World War II. He was a minister in the Bible Missionary Church for 63 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Lynette Demis; a son, Kenneth Paul Buchanan; and a brother, Paul Wesley Buchanan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mabel Irene (Harris) Buchanan; a daughter, Jorene Ewald; and two sons, Ronald Wayne Buchanan and David Ellsworth Buchanan. He was loved by 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Interment will take place in Florida National Cemetery.