Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
Formerly of Aliquippa

Harold William Benjamin Corbin, 84, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness.

He was born on February 6, 1936, the son of the late Leonard and Olive Corbin of Aliquippa. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Hawaii and Korea with the Army Airborne Rangers. He was a retired carpenter and mechanic and enjoyed building and fixing cars and motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Corbin and two brothers, Joseph and Ronald Corbin.

He is survived by his three sons, William, Bruce, and Donald Corbin, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Lara Hoover, Nev.; a sister, Donna Thompson, and her husband, Roger Thompson, BCS, Mexico and a sister-in-law, Betty Ruth Corbin; a niece, Linda Corbin Miller with whom he previously resided with, and nieces, Betty Jo Cogis and Michele Georgakis; a nephew, Joseph Corbin; numerous other nieces and nephews and a best friend, Charles (Hazel) Roksandich.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Brighton Rehab and Wellness for their wonderful care.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
