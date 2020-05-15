Home

Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Hopewell Township

Harriet Kulha, 70, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 17, 1949, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Virginia (DeVito) Bailey. Harriet was a tax preparer and accountant for many years.

She was an active member of Ohio U.P. Church in Hopewell Twp., where she served as church Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher, among many other duties. Her utmost passion though, was running the Women's Association funeral dinners.

Surviving are her former husband and friend, Paul Richard Kulha III; her children, Michelle Robertson (Bill) and Paul Kulha IV; grandson, Christian Robertson; a sister, Charlene Gilchrist; two nieces and a nephew.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a private service will be held at Ohio U.P. Church, Hopewell Twp., with interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Funeral arrangements provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovich

funeralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please make any monetary donations to the Phillip DeVito Foundation, 6491 Derby Drive, Mayfield Village, OH 44143.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 15, 2020
