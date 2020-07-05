1/1
Harriet S. Wilkoff
Harriet S. Wilkoff

Aliquippa

Harriet S. Wilkoff, 97, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born October 24, 1922, in Pittsburgh, Pa., daughter of the late Lawrence and Ida Swartz, she was former owner of The Vogue Lingerie Shop in Aliquippa, Pa., and member of the Aliquippa Chamber of Commerce.

She was a graduate of Peabody High School in Pittsburgh and a graduate of Business Training College also in Pittsburgh; a former member of the Aliquippa Jewish Community Center and The Beaver Valley Jewish Community Center.

She was the widow of Bernard Wilkoff, and was preceded in death by three sisters, Jeanette Ehrman, Ruth Wyckoff, and Barbara Rosenblum, and a brother, Aaron Swartz.

Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Joanne Wilson of Camp Hill; her two sons, Dr. Lawrence Wilkoff of Huntington Woods, Mich., and Dr. Robert Wilkoff of Philadelphia, Pa; five grandchildren, Kurt Fischman, Matt Fischman, Elizabeth Wilkoff, Ben Wilkoff, and Sam Wilkoff; and three great-grandchildren, Luke Bernard Fischman, Cara Marsha Fischman and Conor Max Fischman.

Interment was held in Beth El Cemetery, Harrisburg, Pa.

Arrangements are under the care of the HETRICK-BITNER FUNERAL HOME, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com.

Memorial contributions in Harriet's honor may be made to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
