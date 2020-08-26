Harry B. Burke
Freedom
Harry B. Burke peacefully passed away with his children by his side from a short term illness on August 22, 2020.
He was born October 22, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Burke and Margaret Burke; wife, Alice Burke and brother James Burke.
He is survived by his son, Brian Burke, Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, Tracy Burke, Freedom; sister, Mary Cay Burke-Hamill, North Versailles; sister-in-law, Tina Burke, Bethel Park; brother-in-law, Lawrence Gorman, and sister-in-law, Rosalind Gorman, Bethel Park; brother-in-law, Robert Gorman and sister-in-law, Patricia Gorman, Grasonville, Md. as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin.
He attended the University of Pittsburgh and received his Bachelor of Science from Duquesne University and a graduate degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, in which he graduated cum laude. He established practices in Monaca and Ambridge, in which he treated his treasured employees like his family and served patients in Beaver County for over 40 years. He also took great pride in serving as a Director of the Podiatry Residency Program for the Medical Center of Beaver and lecturing for the International Foot and Ankle Foundation. Additionally, he received numerous awards in field of Podiatry and served with distinction as a medical residency evaluator.
An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching and attending the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panther football and basketball games whenever possible. He was a strong supporter of Pitt throughout his life.
He had a great love of travel and explored most of the United States and Europe with his wife and children by his side. He was an avid reader and especially loved to read historical biographies and anything about college football. He loved being a father, husband, brother, uncle and taking care of his granddog, Rocky. He was loved greatly and will be missed considerably by all who knew him. Most of all, Dr. Burke most wanted to be remembered as someone who did his best to help people.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Economy Ambulance Service, 2060 Ridge Road Ext, Economy, PA 15003 or Memorial contributions to the University of Pittsburgh's General Scholarship Fund may be made online at www.giveto.pitt.edu
.
The family plans to have a celebration of Dr. Burke's life next summer.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Masks are required and social distancing and Pa. mandate of 25 people for public gathering will be practiced. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 1000 Third Ave. Conway, PA 15027. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
.