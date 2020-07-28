1/1
Harry Ellsworth Anderson
Harry Ellsworth Anderson

Formerly of Rochester

Mr. Harry E. Anderson, age 92, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away at home July 26, 2020.

Mr. Anderson was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, to the late Linn and Margaret Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Anderson; brothers, Linn, Melvin and Lee Anderson; sisters, Marian Patterson, Ellen Sayer, Margaret Winkle, Grace Paar, and Charlotte Frank.

Mr. Anderson was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran earning two Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medals, The American Area Campaign Medal and the World War II victory Medal. After his military service he became a Foreman for Jones and Laughlin Steel and Chief of Police in East Rochester, Pennsylvania. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who loved his family unconditionally.

Survivors include second wife, Suzanne Anderson; daughters, Nancy Anderson and Mary Strudeman; son, David Anderson; grandchildren, Jeffrey Anderson and Amanda Strudeman; stepchildren, Raymond Ciuffa and Christine Keen; daughter-in-law, Digna Anderson; brother, William Anderson; sisters-in-law, Willene Anderson, Lucy Mathlage, and RoseAnn White; and brother-in-law, Edward Frank; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who remember him fondly and with love.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Morgan will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pennsylvania, at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com

Barrett Funeral Home, 118 N Brooks Street, Cleveland, GA 30528. 706-865-3101

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
