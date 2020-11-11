Harry Green
Raccoon Township
Harry Green, 74, of Raccoon Twp., passed away on November 8, 2020, in UPMC Passavant McCandless, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 20, 1946, in Rochester, Pa., a son of the late Reed Green and Frances Waldbaum. Harry was a retired boiler maker, Local 15, where he worked for 33 years. He was also a former Hopewell School bus driver. Harry enjoyed photography and running. He would often be seen taking pictures at many local racing events. He enjoyed watching WVU football, where his granddaughter Kayla is a proud Mountaineer Alumna.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jess Hunter; his brother-in-law, Larry Timko; and his nephew, Mark Timko.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathy Green; two daughters, Kelly (John) Bizzarri, Pittsburgh, and Karen (Erik) Stotler, Raccoon Twp.; two granddaughters, Ashleigh Cook and Kayla Stotler; one grandson, Zachary Bizzarri; a sister, Judy Timko, Lanexa, Va.; his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Hunter, Hopewell Twp.; his brother and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Harry is survived by his granddogs, Ziggy Bizzarri, Millie and Mayzie Stotler and his own furry walking companion, Cache.
Harry most importantly fiercely loved his family and will be greatly missed by each one of them.
All services are private.
