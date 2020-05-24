|
|
Harry H. Heyslerman
Formerly of
Pulaski Township
Harry H. Heyslerman, 100, formerly of Pulaski Twp., passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Harry was born September 22, 1919 in Freedom, Pa. He was the son of the late Harry T. and Jessie M. Hahn Heyslerman. He was a retired employee with Armstrong World Industry, Beaver Falls, and was a member of the former Zion United Methodist Church, presently the Faith Community United Methodist Church, Rochester. He was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the European Theatre, where he was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He was a member of the New Brighton American legion Post 19 and the
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian E. Heyman Heyslerman in 2012. Also preceded by a grandson, Daniel Burnsworth, and a great-grandson, Micah Short.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy Jo and Kenneth Burns, Jr., Ellwood City, and Beth Ann and James Burnsworth, North Sewickley Twp.; seven grandchildren, Sean Burns and fiancée Dawn Herman; Brent Burns, Ellwood City; Larry Burns, Ross Twp.; Patience Lindsay and her boyfriend James White, Conway; Cherish and Tony Short, New Brighton; Carrie Shaffer, North Sewickley Twp.; and Michael Burnsworth, Michigan; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family viewing will take place Wednesday and a service will follow. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
The family is being served by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community United Methodist Church, 341 Jefferson Ave., Rochester, PA 15074.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020