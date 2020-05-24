|
|
Harry 'Hairdoo' Mason
Freedom
Harry Mason, 73, of Freedom, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born May 10, 1947, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Pearl (Sadenwasser) Mason Dunbar. Harry enjoyed golf and was the bartender at the Freedom S.O.I. for the last thirty plus years.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and William, and a sister, Mary Ellen Gallagher.
Surviving are a son, Shawn Mason, Freedom; a daughter, Dawn Mason, Rochester; three grandchildren, Garrett, Andrew, and Johnny; a sister, Margaret (John) Graham; several nieces, nephews and their families; and his dog, Rica.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with Pastor Jeffrey Bauer officiating.
We are adhering to the guidelines of the CDC; 25 guests are permitted in the funeral home at one time. We appreciate your understanding and patience.
Cremation will follow all services.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020