HARRY T. BUXTON Jr.

Harry T. Buxton Jr.

Clinton

Harry T. Buxton Jr., 72, of Clinton (Hanover Twp.), died Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020, at Caring Heights, Coraopolis.

Born July 23, 1947, in Sewickley, he was the last remaining son born to the late Harry T. Sr. and Marjorie D. (Hughes) Buxton.

Harry had worked for KMart as a floor manager.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Buxton.

Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to current conditions the family had a private viewing and a service officiated by the Rev. Ted Chapman of the Clinton Wesleyan Church. He was laid to rest in the Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery beside his parents.

Professional arrangements were provided by the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton,PA. 15026.

Memorials in his name can be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
