Hayward Hitt
Beaver Falls
Hayward Hitt, 80, of Beaver Falls, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born on February 15, 1940, in Lake Lynn, Pa., to the late Hayward Glen Hitt and Emmaline (Smith) Hitt Secoy. Hayward retired from Armstrong World Industries, Beaver Falls and was a member of St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Township.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Rose (Yarnevich) Hitt in 2011; a son, Michael Hitt in 2019; a son-in-law, Charles Cornelison; a brother, Ronald Hitt; and two sisters, Rosemary Dunlap and Toxy Roberts.
He is survived by two sons and their companions, Mark Hitt and Ginger Sanner, Beaver Falls and Matthew Hitt and Tina Holbrook, Chippewa Twp.; a daughter, Teresa (Hitt) Cornelison, Chippewa Twp.; two granddaughters, Roxanne Stewart and Heather Hitt; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private Blessing service was held Saturday at HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, with Father John Naugle of St. Monica Parish.
Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Chippewa Township.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020