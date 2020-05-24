Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Hedy Marinaccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedy L. Marinaccio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hedy L. Marinaccio Obituary
Hedy L. Marinaccio

New Brighton

Hedy L. Marinaccio, 65, of New Brighton, died peacefully in her residence, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Hedy was born April 30, 1955, in New Brighton, the daughter of the late James Sr. and Sally Ann (Jacobs) Covalt. She was a 1973 graduate of Rochester High School. Hedy was a beautiful musician and singer who played many engagements in the Beaver Valley area, honing her skills until meeting musician-songwriter, Dave Marinaccio in 1981. She and Dave began playing together locally as the duo, "Craneman and Hedy" then on tour nationally beginning in 1983. Following a conversation and transformation in 1988, Hedy and Dave became "Life on Wings" playing local churches and church events. With several albums recorded and available on-line, their web presence may be found at Life on Wings.net.

Hedy is survived by her husband, Dave Marinaccio; her sons, Aaron and Michael Marinaccio; and her siblings, Jym Covalt, David Covalt and Barb Kellogg.

A private family service was held. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date when current circumstances allow.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hedy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -