HELEN ANDRASCIK
Helen Andrascik

Harmony Township

Helen Andrascik, 85, formerly of Harmony Township, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center Beaver due to complications of COVID 19.

Born January 15, 1935, in Kamenica, Slovakia, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Gladis. She was a lifelong member of Good Samaritan Parish in Ambridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Stephen Andrascik.

She will be remembered and missed by her two sons and their wives, Allen and Amy Andrascik and Richard and Marie Andrascik; and seven grandchildren, James, Jaclyn, Kacie, Carly, Katy, Adam and Paul.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. William Schwartz officiating.

Interment took place in Good Samaritan Cemetery on Big Sewickley Creek Road.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.

funeralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
