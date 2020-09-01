Helen Bayuse

Helen BayuseAmbridgeHelen Bayuse, 90, formerly of Ambridge, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Providence Care Center.Born December 15, 1929, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Ella Waschak. Helen managed Islay's stores in Ambridge and Baden and retired from Globe Security. She was a member of Good Samaritan Church.She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara Skonieczny, Ambridge and Sandy and Robert Mutschler, Baden; three grandchildren, Brandie Skonieczny, Ambridge, Brian Skonieczny, Franklin, Pa., and Rob Mutschler, Baden; great-granddaughter, Lydia Rose Skonieczny, Franklin, Pa. and one nephew, Joe Waschak, Ambridge.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Fr. John Waschak and Joseph Waschak and a son-in-law, Bernie Skonieczny.Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday September 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.The family wishes to thank the angels from Providence Care Center, especially Becky and Chrissy for the care they gave our mother.