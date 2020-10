Helen Caffro

Helen CaffroIndustryHelen Caffro, 104, of Industry, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, October 5, 2020.Helen was a daughter of the late George and Milka Zetz, and had lived in Midland and Industry all her life. She was a hard worker who loved to clean and cook, especially at her family's restaurant, Larry's Café. Helen will also be remembered as a devoted wife, caring mother, and proud grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who loved her family most of all. She was a faithful member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland.In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Arco Caffro, in 1975; her son, George Caffro; son-in-law, Richard Zapsic; three brothers, Rudy, George, and Miles Zetz; along with three sisters, Mildred Chuldenko, Bertha D'Apollonia, and Martha Nott.Helen will be greatly missed by her son, Michael (Dolly) Caffro; daughters, Judith A. Zapsic and Jo (Donnie) Knight; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Friends will be received Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Pomen blessing will take place at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted by Fr. Dan Barac, Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland. A private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen's name, may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 10th Street, Midland, PA 15059.