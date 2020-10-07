Helen Caffro
Industry
Helen Caffro, 104, of Industry, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, October 5, 2020.
Helen was a daughter of the late George and Milka Zetz, and had lived in Midland and Industry all her life. She was a hard worker who loved to clean and cook, especially at her family's restaurant, Larry's Café. Helen will also be remembered as a devoted wife, caring mother, and proud grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who loved her family most of all. She was a faithful member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Arco Caffro, in 1975; her son, George Caffro; son-in-law, Richard Zapsic; three brothers, Rudy, George, and Miles Zetz; along with three sisters, Mildred Chuldenko, Bertha D'Apollonia, and Martha Nott.
Helen will be greatly missed by her son, Michael (Dolly) Caffro; daughters, Judith A. Zapsic and Jo (Donnie) Knight; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Pomen blessing will take place at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted by Fr. Dan Barac, Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland. A private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen's name, may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 10th Street, Midland, PA 15059.