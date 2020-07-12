Helen D. SciarettaFormerly of RochesterHelen D. Sciaretta, 73, of Euclid, Ohio, formerly of Rochester, passed away June 11, 2020, at the Hospice of Western Reserve, Euclid, Ohio. She was born May 13, 1947, in Rochester, the daughter of the late Philip D. and Josephine Pecone Sciaretta. She was a retiree of the Cuyahoga, Welfare Department, Ohio where she worked for 34 years. She was a member of the former St. Pudentiana Roman Catholic Church of North Rochester, a member of St. Robert and William Roman Catholic Church, Euclid, Ohio, and was a 1968 Graduate of City College of Steubenville, now Franciscan University.She is survived by two brothers, Domenico "Herb" and Patti Sciaretta, North Lima, Ohio, and David R. Sciaretta, Mt. Vernon, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles A. Sciaretta in 2000, and a sister, Della M. Dunsieth in 2016.Friends are invited to gather with the family on July 15, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a Blessing Memorial Service will follow at 1:15 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Cemetery, Daugherty Twp.