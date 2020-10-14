1/1
Helen E. Mauch
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Helen E. Mauch

Formerly of Beaver

Helen E. Mauch, 83, of Canonsburg, formerly of Beaver, broke free from her battle with Alzheimer 's disease, Monday, October 12, 2020, while being cared for in her loving home. After years, she is fulfilling her heart's desire of singing "How Great Thou Art" in the presence of her Savior.

Born December 21, 1936 in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Theo and William Wylie. Helen was known as a classy lady who loved shopping, and entertaining and hosting friends and family, especially during supper club. In her spare time, she loved to golf, dance, bowl and travel, with Hawaii being her favorite destination. Helen currently attended The Bible Chapel, South Hills, having formerly belonged to Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, N.C., and Beaver United Methodist Church, Beaver, where she participated in the choir and Bible study.

She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 64 years, Ronald B. Mauch; her son, Ben (Mary Sue) Mauch; daughter, Kristen (John) Zanker; sister, Bette Athey; grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Brooks, Thomas (Anna) Toplak, Greg (Caroline) Toplak, Lauren (Nate) Berger, Bekah (Connor) Scisciani, and Emma Zanker; along with great-grandchildren, Hannah and Lilly Shaffer, Natalie, Leanna, and Melody Berger, Camilla and Luna Toplak, and Lewis Scisciani.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Wylie.

Friends will be received Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at which time there will be a Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Pastor Tom Rojahn, in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to the Concordia Hospice of Washington County, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
