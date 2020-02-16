|
Helen (Betty) Elizabeth Glass McKay
Formerly of Monaca
Helen (Betty) Elizabeth Glass McKay, 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Madison, Florida.
She was the widow of George McKay. They shared over 30 years together.
Born in Aliquippa, Pa., she was the daughter of Joe Mulligan and Geraldine Rowan. She was retired from the Beaver Valley Medical Center.
She is survived by her children, Darla Beckman, John Glass, and Ronnie Glass, and her grandchildren, John, Chris, Diane, Krystal, Ron, Brandon, Josh, and Elizabeth.
She is predeceased by her child, Gary; her grandchild, Harry; her brother, Joe; and her sister, May.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020