Helen Holesh Marince
Hopewell Township
Helen Holesh Marince, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born on January 25, 1929, daughter of the late Michael Holesh and Helen (Kopka) Holesh, raised on the North End, and was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She never fully retired from her role as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and caring friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Edward Marince, and survived by her three sons, Gary Marince and his wife Mary Kay, Orlando, Fla.; Bryan Marince and his wife Heidi, Moon Township; and Robert Marince, Hopewell Township; and two daughters, Elaine Palchak and her husband Greg of the North Hills, and Marcie Papik and her husband Mike of Mars, Pa. She has thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie), Dan (Sarah) and Ethan, Melissa Opraseuth (Jon) and Isaac, Michael, Sarah (fiancé Baker), Christopher, Elizabeth (fiancé Mathew), Madison, Morgan, Parker, Suzanne, Samantha and Steven.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Helen is remembered fondly as "Witty Lenny", "Mum" or "Grammy" and will be missed by so many. Her quick wit, strength of character, and devotion to family will influence generations to come.
Family and friends are encouraged to remember her privately as there will be no services under present circumstances.
Memorial donations can be made to The Greater Pittsburgh Foodbank in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020