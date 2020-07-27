1/1
Helen K. Manoleras
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen K.

Manoleras

Baden

Helen K. Manoleras, 84, of Baden, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

She was born October 6, 1935, in Sewickley, the daughter of the late Steve and Helen Fittos Gaza. Helen was a graduate of Ambridge High School, class of 1953, attended Stenotype Institute of Pittsburgh and later was employed in the office of Wyckoff Steel. She was also a former employee in the office for Quigley High School and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Manoleras in May of 2019. Peter and Helen were united in marriage on September 12, 1959.

Surviving are her brother, Leonard (Marlene) Gaza; sister, Dorothy Powell; brother-in-law, Angelo (June) Manoleras; nieces, Valerie (Bruce) Hooper, Joanne (Neil) Cope, Katherine (Mark) Maytic, and Jane Powell (James); nephews, George (Linda) Moratis, Christopher Moratis, Mark (Jacqueline) Manoleras, George (Nia) Manoleras, Richard Powell, and Charles (Amy) Powell; and several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.

Friends will be received on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery. In following with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one's favorite charity in Helen's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
09:00 AM
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved