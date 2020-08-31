1/1
HELEN KATHERINE CURRIE
1937 - 2020
Helen Katherine Currie

Hopewell Township

Helen Katherine Currie "Super Gram" of Hopewell Twp. passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on August 27, 2020.

She was born June 6, 1937, in Canonsburg, the daughter of the late Archibald and Katherine Hall.

On February 13, 1954, Helen married the love of her life, John "Jack" Richard Currie. Helen enjoyed gardening and sitting on her swing watching birds with her sisters. Nothing in this world was more important to Helen than family and this is how she got the title "Super Gram" because she showed her grandchildren and great grandchildren that nothing is impossible if you try. She had a one of a kind smile and compassion by the mile. Helen was an amazingly strong and loving woman who was adored by so many.

She was the beloved mother of John "Jack" (Michele) Currie, Debra (Carl) Hayman and Donna (Robert) Sherbondy; granddaughters, Tara(Jonathan) Davis and Dakotah Moore; grandsons, Robert, and Donnie (Cathy) Sherbondy; great grandchildren, Alexa and Jonathan Davis and Kylie, Hannah, Charlotte and Eleanor Sherbondy. Helen is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Smith and Edith Kwitowski and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, along with her parents were her beloved husband, John "Jack" Currie and her grandson, Michael John Currie.

All arrangements were private and entrusted to ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
