Helen Kordecki
New Brighton
Helen Kordecki, 93, of New Brighton, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Born May 24, 1926, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Babal. Helen's number one priority was always her family. She was a loving and giving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. A member of Holy Family Catholic Church in New Brighton, she loved to play bingo and do word finds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Kordecki in 2016, and 10 siblings.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Theodore "Ted" Jr. and Beverly Kordecki and Tony and Terry Kordecki; a daughter, Christine Kordecki-Romano and her ex-husband Robert; six grandchildren, Kathy Jo (Rick) Dyke, Ted II (Michele) Kordecki, Robert Jr. (Brittany) Romano, Amy DuBois, Tony Jr. (Chelsea) Kordecki and Todd (Leah) Kordecki; nine great-grandchildren, Kayla Cooper (Chase Miller), Aaryn, Alyssa, and Sasha Kordecki, PJ and Trent DuBois, and Colby, Dominic and Ashem Kordecki; and two great-great-grandchildren, Paislee and Zayne Cooper.
Due to the health risks associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19), a private family viewing will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, followed by a private Mass of Christian burial performed by Father Robert Miller.
Private interment will take place in St. Joe's Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020