Helen L. Gregory
Helen L.

Gregory

Aliquippa

Helen L. Gregory, 90, of Aliquippa, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.

She was born November 21, 1929, in Horner (Lewis County), W.Va., to the late Homer and Fronia (Smith) Linger. She worked at Shiflet Studio in Aliquippa and was secretary of the PTA at Aliquippa Elementary School.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph Gregory; a son, Dennis Edward Gregory; son-in-law, Eric Frey; and step-grandson, Eric Karl Frey.

Surviving are a son, Joseph ( Linda) Gregory of Center Twp.; three daughters, Donna Frey of Aliquippa, Janice (Bill) Winterrowd of Hookstown, and Linda (Alan) Barclay of Georgetown; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Gregory of Arizona, Mark (Christina) Garuccio of New Brighton, Matt Garuccio (companion Jordan Sweeney) of Beaver, Diane (Tommy) Stewart of Center Twp., Tyler Barclay of Monaca, Nicholas Barclay (companion Macey) of Monaca, Alyssa Barclay (companion Aaron) of Kentucky, and Nicole Garuccio of Rochester; step-granddaughter, Georgette (companion Joe) Frye; great-grandchildren, Madison, Jace, Jett and Quinn Garuccio, Rocco and Josie Garuccio, and Kieran Stewart; step great-grandchildren, Zack and Tiffany Caler; brother, Bill Linger of Beaver; very dear cousin, Patty Fulton of Sewickley; and several nieces and nephews.

As per Helen's wishes, there will no viewing.

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
