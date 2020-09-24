1/1
Helen Louise Dripps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Louise Dripps

Mifflin

Helen Louise Dripps, 96, joined her Savior on September 22, 2020. Helen had spent the last six months of her life at Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin, Pa.

Helen was born in Wampum, Pa., on November 12, 1923, to William Frederick Galbreath and Alice May (Mollenkopf) Galbreath.

Her children fondly remember having much fun together as a family. She would resist playing fox'n geese in the snow and then finally relenting when everyone begged for her presence. We enjoyed long games of Monopoly and hot cups of cocoa with toast when weather was too cold to go outside. In the summers there were polo games in Darlington, Pa.

Helen's children and grandchildren were always clean and well-behaved. She ran a 'tight ship'. Her children often called her 'General'. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she was known for her baking and cooking. She baked the best rolls and loaves of bread on the planet. Her turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy were to die for. Her grandchildren would request her 'milk beans' and pumpkin pie. There was never any problem going over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house. Everyone wanted Grandma's food, humor and kindness.

Helen was an avid bird watcher. She always had a pair of field glasses and a Peterson's field guide for birds at the window. Her favorite bird was the Northern Cardinal followed closely by the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird, the Blue Jay, and the Red-Bellied Woodpecker. Also, Helen raised chickens for many years. Her favorite breed was the White Mountain Rock; a chicken known for laying eggs as well as providing a good meal.

Helen spent the last six years in Elmcroft Assisted Living, Reedsville, Pa., before moving to Locust Grove. The staff and residents at both facilities said she was always cheerful and ready to receive or play a practical joke. Some of the staff called her 'Sunshine' because she always had a smile and a handshake. Helen knew the Lord would welcome her into His home one day and she wanted to welcome anyone she met into her life. She was an Ambassador for Christ in her unassuming manner. Helen enjoyed group activities, putting puzzles together, attending church, and participating in the weekly hymn sing.

Helen was a member of the First Reformed Presbyterian Church, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Helen is survived by her four children, son, Chester (Paula) McChesney of Colbert, Ga.; daughter, Connie (Bob) McMillin of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Karen (Jim) Johnson of State College, Pa.; daughter, Sue (Bill) Bennett of Lakeland, Fla.; stepsons, Calvin Dripps of New Galilee, Pa., and Barry Dripps of State College, Pa.; fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Donna Ketterer of New Galilee, Pa.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Chester Calvin McChesney who died in 1975, and Lloyd Earl Dripps who died in 2002.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Interment will follow funeral service in the White Church Cemetery, New Galilee, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations/memorials to First Reformed Presbyterian Church, 209 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or Elmcroft of Reedsville, 55 Carriage House Lane, Reedsville, PA 17084, Attention: Activities Department.

Online condolensces may be sent to marshallsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved