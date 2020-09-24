Helen Louise Dripps
Mifflin
Helen Louise Dripps, 96, joined her Savior on September 22, 2020. Helen had spent the last six months of her life at Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin, Pa.
Helen was born in Wampum, Pa., on November 12, 1923, to William Frederick Galbreath and Alice May (Mollenkopf) Galbreath.
Her children fondly remember having much fun together as a family. She would resist playing fox'n geese in the snow and then finally relenting when everyone begged for her presence. We enjoyed long games of Monopoly and hot cups of cocoa with toast when weather was too cold to go outside. In the summers there were polo games in Darlington, Pa.
Helen's children and grandchildren were always clean and well-behaved. She ran a 'tight ship'. Her children often called her 'General'. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she was known for her baking and cooking. She baked the best rolls and loaves of bread on the planet. Her turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy were to die for. Her grandchildren would request her 'milk beans' and pumpkin pie. There was never any problem going over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house. Everyone wanted Grandma's food, humor and kindness.
Helen was an avid bird watcher. She always had a pair of field glasses and a Peterson's field guide for birds at the window. Her favorite bird was the Northern Cardinal followed closely by the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird, the Blue Jay, and the Red-Bellied Woodpecker. Also, Helen raised chickens for many years. Her favorite breed was the White Mountain Rock; a chicken known for laying eggs as well as providing a good meal.
Helen spent the last six years in Elmcroft Assisted Living, Reedsville, Pa., before moving to Locust Grove. The staff and residents at both facilities said she was always cheerful and ready to receive or play a practical joke. Some of the staff called her 'Sunshine' because she always had a smile and a handshake. Helen knew the Lord would welcome her into His home one day and she wanted to welcome anyone she met into her life. She was an Ambassador for Christ in her unassuming manner. Helen enjoyed group activities, putting puzzles together, attending church, and participating in the weekly hymn sing.
Helen was a member of the First Reformed Presbyterian Church, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Helen is survived by her four children, son, Chester (Paula) McChesney of Colbert, Ga.; daughter, Connie (Bob) McMillin of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Karen (Jim) Johnson of State College, Pa.; daughter, Sue (Bill) Bennett of Lakeland, Fla.; stepsons, Calvin Dripps of New Galilee, Pa., and Barry Dripps of State College, Pa.; fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Donna Ketterer of New Galilee, Pa.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Chester Calvin McChesney who died in 1975, and Lloyd Earl Dripps who died in 2002.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Interment will follow funeral service in the White Church Cemetery, New Galilee, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations/memorials to First Reformed Presbyterian Church, 209 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or Elmcroft of Reedsville, 55 Carriage House Lane, Reedsville, PA 17084, Attention: Activities Department.
Online condolensces may be sent to marshallsfh.com