Helen M. Abbott
Formerly of Aliquippa
Helen M. Abbott, 99, of Millsboro, Delaware, formerly of Aliquippa, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
Helen was born in Manila, Philippines on December 21, 1920, daughter of the late Henry M. Stanley and Doris (Hepburn) Stanley. While studying at Bucknell University, Helen met Imly S. Abbott, Jr. and they soon married raising her family in the Aliquippa area.
After the passing of her husband in 1984, she moved to Long Neck, Del., where she worked at the Wooden Indian in Rehoboth Beach, for several years. Helen was deeply devoted and faithful to her church, St. George's Episcopal Chapel near Harbeson, Del. She served on the altar guild for several years at the church before her declining health. Helen will be remembered for her charitable personality and her love of church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Imly S. Abbott, Jr. in 1984; a grandson, Andrew Jess Bickerton and a brother, Rev. James Stanley.
She is survived by her son and caregiver, Bruce Abbott of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Emily Sharp Abbott of Laurel, Del. and her beloved church family.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the LONG NECK CHAPEL OF MELSON FUNERAL SERVICES, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment will follow at the Milford Community Cemetery, 700 N. Walnut St., Milford, DE 19963.
Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance.
