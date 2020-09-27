Helen M. (Dewhirst) Turek
Formerly of
North Sewickley Township
Helen M. (Dewhirst) Turek, 95, formerly of North Sewickley Twp., died Monday, September 21, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation, South Beaver Twp.
Born March 19, 1925, in New Brighton, the daughter of the late Floyd H. & Emma J. (Bork) Dewhirst, she was a member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church and a graduate of New Brighton High School Class of 1942. She retired from McDanel Refractory, Beaver Falls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. "Flash" Turek, and four brothers Donald, Floyd, Mike, and James Dewhirst.
She is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Betty McKinnis, Beaver Falls and Dorothy and Richard Murray, Sun City, Ariz.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jack A. and Mary Dewhirst, Beaver Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 6th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066, on Wednesday September 30, at 2 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Gary Hilton officiating.
Inurnment will be in Grove Cemetery, New Brighton.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.