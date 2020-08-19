Helen Mae Kronk
Formerly of Beaver
Helen Mae Kronk, 91, of Rocky Hill, Conn, and formerly of Beaver, PA., beloved wife for 51 years of the late Richard E. Kronk, passed away peacefully on her 91st birthday, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home.
Born in Rochester, Pa., daughter of the late Hugh Jacob and Helen Marie (Knoch) McLaughlin, she was raised in Beaver, Pa. and was a graduate of Beaver High School. Helen always considered herself an artist and later returned to school at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She loved all forms of art but especially enjoyed painting in oils and acrylics. Prior to her marriage to Richard Kronk, Helen worked for Westinghouse in Pennsylvania and a few years after her wedding the young couple purchased their first home in Monroeville, Pa. where they raised their family. Helen never forgot her roots of growing up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania. She had many fond memories of her time there and her involvement in the Grange which she joined as a young woman. Richard's career took Helen and her family to Connecticut in 1968 and they settled in North Stonington, Conn. where they lived for six years before moving to Granby, Conn. in 1972. Helen was a devout Christian and belonged to the Presbyterian Church while living in Pennsylvania.
She leaves five children, Rebecca Kronk Giuletti and her husband, Joseph of Rocky Hill, Beth Ann Mertz and her husband, Fred of New Hartford, Laura Kay Dellehunt and her husband, David of Kinderhook, N.Y., Timothy Hugh Kronk of Granby, and Jeffery Paul Kronk and his wife. Kethlande of North Granby; eight grandchildren, Joseph D. Giuletti and his wife. Sharon of Cottonwood, Ariz., Christopher R. Giulietti and his wife, Jennifer of Seabrook, N.Y., Helena E. Chase and her husband, Paul of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Wesley E. Mertz of Louisville, Ky., Rachel Dellehunt of Fayetteville, N.C., Matthew Dellehunt of Kinderhook, N.Y., Katherine N. Kronk of Franklin, Tenn., and Kayleigh E. Kronk of North Granby, Conn.; six great-grandchildren, Kaia and Elliana Chase, and Liam, Sophie, Mackenzie, and Jackson Giulietti. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by three sisters, Martha Crail, Audrey Bair, and June May.
Her family will receive friends TODAY, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the HAYES-HULING & CARMON FUNERAL HOME, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to South Congregational Church, 242 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT 06035, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, P.O. Box 310909, Newington, CT 06131-0909.
