Helen Marie Morrow
Wampum
Helen Marie Morrow, 87, of Wampum, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Providence Care Center.
Friends will be received Thursday September 10, 2020, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum number of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at all times, and masks are mandatory.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. in the Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City, PA 16117.