HELEN MARIE MORROW
Helen Marie Morrow

Wampum

Helen Marie Morrow, 87, of Wampum, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Providence Care Center.

Friends will be received Thursday September 10, 2020, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum number of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at all times, and masks are mandatory.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. in the Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City, PA 16117.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
