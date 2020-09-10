Helen Marie VanlierMidlandHelen Marie Vanlier, 94, of Midland, went home to be with her Lord on September 4, 2020, in Rochester Manor, Rochester, Pa.Born on March 2, 1926, in Midland, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Nash. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church, Midland and was retired from Day's Inn, Moon Township. She was a wonderful woman who loved God and her family, sang in the choir at her church and was a member of the Women's Civics Club, Midland. She enjoyed bowling and listening to her albums. Mrs. Vanlier was Chairman of Labor Industry, Midland Branch; Member of Pre-Employment Job Bank of Beaver County Concerning Minority Hiring; head of Athletic Mother's Unit Association and corresponding secretary of the Beaver County Parents and Teachers Association.In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Norman Vanlier Jr.; sons, Robert Gregory and Baby Elgin; daughter, Rhonda Pugh; granddaughter, Anitra Vanlier; brothers McMillian Nash, and Hubert and sisters, Pearl Smith, Velma Hodge and Christine Cheer.She leaves behind a devoted son, David Vanlier of Midland; a special, devoted granddaughter, Tianda Tavares of Midland and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.Friends will be received on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Greater Faith, 2033 Midland Beaver Rd., Industry PA 15052. Pastor Cordell Fountain of First Baptist, Midland will be in charge of the homegoing service. Private interment will take place a later date and time at Beaver Cemetery.The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, PA.