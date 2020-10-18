Helen (Chizmar Fabrizzi)



Montoro



Formerly of Aliquippa



Helen (Chizmar Fabrizzi) Montoro of Whispering Pines, N.C., passed away on September 29, 2020.



Born in Aliquippa in 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia Chizmar.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Barnhart; son, Tino Fabrizzi; first husband, Vincent Fabrizzi and brothers, Bill, Ted and Ed Chizmar.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Montoro; daughter, Janice (Gary) Mosso; son, Vincent (Cynthia) Fabrizzi, Jr; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



A Mass was held at St. Anthony's of Padua in Southern Pines, N.C. Burial services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aliquippa on October 26, 2020.



