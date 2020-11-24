Helen Rote RoweFormerly ofEast RochesterHelen Rote Rowe, 95, of Franklin Park, formerly of East Rochester, passed away November 20, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.Born July 19, 1925, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. P. and Florence Tice Rote. She was a retired employee with the Medical Center, Beaver, a member of the First Baptist Church, Rochester, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She was a 1943 graduate of Rochester High School, a member of the East Rochester and Baden Senior Citizens Organization, and had also been an assistant to the former Dr. George Durschinger, Rochester.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Rowe Jr. in 2000. She was also preceded in death by two sons, David Paul Rowe, 1958, and Timothy C. Rowe, 2008; two sisters, Blanche Rote and Mary Katheryn Osborne; and three brothers, Clyde, Franklin, and William Rote.Surviving is one daughter and son-in-law, Renee Rowe and Charles G. Merlino of Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Eula Rowe, Georgia; a grandson, Daniel Z. Rowe and his wife, Samantha, Florida; a granddaughter, Lauren Merlino, Pittsburgh; one great-granddaughter, Ruby Rowe; a great-grandson, Chase Timothy; and numerous nieces and nephews.Helen's wishes were to be cremated with no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.The family wishes contributions go to the First Baptist Church, 301 Adams Street, Rochester, PA 15074.