1/1
Helen Rote Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Rote Rowe

Formerly of

East Rochester

Helen Rote Rowe, 95, of Franklin Park, formerly of East Rochester, passed away November 20, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born July 19, 1925, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. P. and Florence Tice Rote. She was a retired employee with the Medical Center, Beaver, a member of the First Baptist Church, Rochester, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She was a 1943 graduate of Rochester High School, a member of the East Rochester and Baden Senior Citizens Organization, and had also been an assistant to the former Dr. George Durschinger, Rochester.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Rowe Jr. in 2000. She was also preceded in death by two sons, David Paul Rowe, 1958, and Timothy C. Rowe, 2008; two sisters, Blanche Rote and Mary Katheryn Osborne; and three brothers, Clyde, Franklin, and William Rote.

Surviving is one daughter and son-in-law, Renee Rowe and Charles G. Merlino of Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Eula Rowe, Georgia; a grandson, Daniel Z. Rowe and his wife, Samantha, Florida; a granddaughter, Lauren Merlino, Pittsburgh; one great-granddaughter, Ruby Rowe; a great-grandson, Chase Timothy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen's wishes were to be cremated with no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

The family wishes contributions go to the First Baptist Church, 301 Adams Street, Rochester, PA 15074.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved