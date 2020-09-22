Helen Stonfer

Helen StonferBadenHelen Stonfer, 87, of Baden, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.She was born May 5, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late James and Rose (DeVecchio) DiLisio. She worked as a library clerk for many years for the Baden Library. Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Baden. She was an excellent seamstress and was very talented in making crafts.Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a sister, Mary Vrona.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William R. Stonfer; two sons, Dennis (Judy) Stonfer of Center Twp. and David (Jackie) Stonfer of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Sarah (Steve) Zak, Caleb and Nathan Stonfer, and David (Kiersten) Stonfer; and three great-grandchildren, Delaney Hogan, Harper Zak, and Michael Stonfer.Friends are being received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 7:30 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Private interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County.