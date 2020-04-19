|
|
Henry G.
'Poppy' Mercier
Rochester
Henry G. "Poppy" Mercier, 80, of Rochester, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Heritage Valley Beaver ER.
Born December 8, 1939, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Emery and Mary (Milligan) Mercier. Henry was the owner of his own business, Mercier Mobile Home Service. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Henry loved spending time with his family, and attending all of his children's and then grandchildren's sporting events. His other love was his dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary G. (Perriello) Mercier; three sons, Frank (Christine) Mercier, David (Presence) Mercier, and Kenny Mercier; grandchildren, Taylor, Kellie, Kyrstin, Karissa, Kaya, David, Payton, Aleaya, Nathan, Jaxon, Lennon and Luca; great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Mason, Naomi, Carson, Capri and Amari; family friends, Liz, LeAnn, Jason, Trish, Danny, Samantha and Cheryl; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sonny and Bill Mercier; and five sisters, Marge Owens, Eleanor Morris, Ruth "Sis" Boley, Judy Collins, and Gloria Trella.
As per Henry's request, there will be no viewing.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020