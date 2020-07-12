Henry R. Lavrusky



Rochester



Henry R. Lavrusky, 80, of Rochester, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Beaver Valley Healthcare.



He was born November 27, 1939, in Rochester, Pa., the son of the late John "Rusky" Lavrusky Jr. and Marie Shepherd Lavrusky. He was a former employee of GNC, Walmart and Beaver Valley Bowl, where he was an avid bowler for many years. He also had a love for animals.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty "Betsy" Lavrusky and two brothers John A. Lavrusky II and James E. Lavrusky.



He is survived by a son and two daughters-in-law, Scott A. and Carol Lavrusky and three daughters and two sons-in-law, Rebecca Farrell and Robin Tucker, Kellie and John Straile, Carrie and Joseph Schurr; seven grandchildren, Ryan and his wife, Caitlin, Meghan, Lauren, Cameron, Avery, Adam and Justin, and three great grandchildren, Layla, Jase and Tucker.



There will be no public visitation or memorial services.



The family requests, in lieu of cards and flowers, memorial contributions be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.



