1/1
Henry R. Lavrusky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry R. Lavrusky

Rochester

Henry R. Lavrusky, 80, of Rochester, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Beaver Valley Healthcare.

He was born November 27, 1939, in Rochester, Pa., the son of the late John "Rusky" Lavrusky Jr. and Marie Shepherd Lavrusky. He was a former employee of GNC, Walmart and Beaver Valley Bowl, where he was an avid bowler for many years. He also had a love for animals.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty "Betsy" Lavrusky and two brothers John A. Lavrusky II and James E. Lavrusky.

He is survived by a son and two daughters-in-law, Scott A. and Carol Lavrusky and three daughters and two sons-in-law, Rebecca Farrell and Robin Tucker, Kellie and John Straile, Carrie and Joseph Schurr; seven grandchildren, Ryan and his wife, Caitlin, Meghan, Lauren, Cameron, Avery, Adam and Justin, and three great grandchildren, Layla, Jase and Tucker.

There will be no public visitation or memorial services.

The family requests, in lieu of cards and flowers, memorial contributions be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved